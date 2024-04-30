TFI International (TSE:TFI) Raised to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

