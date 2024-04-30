Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in April

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,663,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 10,846,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,775.5 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.67.
About Kuaishou Technology
