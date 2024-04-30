4imprint Group plc (FOUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

4imprint Group Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 6,320 ($79.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,080.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,780 ($85.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,085.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,234.56.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.51) target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at 4imprint Group

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.01), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,670.90). Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.