Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wabash National Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wabash National in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wabash National by 124.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

