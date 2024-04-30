Oshkosh Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

