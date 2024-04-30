Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

