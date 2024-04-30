ONUS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,300.66 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $49,300.66 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.472407 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $48,467.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.