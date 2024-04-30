Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,759 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

