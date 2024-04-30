12,763 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 458,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

