Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Increases By 12.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
Institutional Trading of B2Gold
B2Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,176,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.16%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
