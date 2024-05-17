WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $19,916.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00124708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.