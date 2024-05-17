Internet Computer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116.50 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.78 or 0.00019116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $116.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00055303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,833,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,062,147 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

