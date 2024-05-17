Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 8,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,475. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

