Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBK. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $934.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.