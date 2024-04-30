Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

