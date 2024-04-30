Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

