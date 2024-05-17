Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declines By 5.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $650.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

