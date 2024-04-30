StockNews.com Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Kornit Digital Price Performance
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $754.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
