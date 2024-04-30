Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
About Republic First Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.