Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUM opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

