AWM Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,933,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period.

DFIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. 57,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $42.22.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

