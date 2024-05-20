WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WPP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 81,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WPP Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Ratings

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

