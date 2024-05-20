AWM Capital LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.08. 276,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,463. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

