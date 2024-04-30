Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Quiet Period Will End on April 30th

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Lobo EV Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lobo EV Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:LOBO opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.43 and a 1 year high of 5.79.
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
