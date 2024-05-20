Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 727,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,555. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

