SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,492. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

