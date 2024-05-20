Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,037 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.33. 45,576,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,670,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

