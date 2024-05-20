Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,549. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

