Akre Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 5.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $634,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

