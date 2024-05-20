AWM Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average of $347.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

