AWM Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AWM Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

