Keystone Financial Group Sells 183,144 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,144 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 292,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ITOT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. 2,096,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,754. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

