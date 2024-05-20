SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,729. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.