Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.71. 809,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

