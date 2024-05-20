Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,059,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 742,896 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,162 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,859. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.