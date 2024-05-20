Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$34,775.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,172.16.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,762.30.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,383.81.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN stock remained flat at C$5.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

