Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Declines By 16.2%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average of $235.66. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $189.54 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.