Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOOG traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $313.53. The stock had a trading volume of 116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.49 and a twelve month high of $313.82.

Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

