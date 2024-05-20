Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.48 on Monday, reaching $783.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,941. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $744.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.