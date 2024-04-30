GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$51.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.29.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.