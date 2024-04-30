Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.89 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
