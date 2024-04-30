Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VET shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.54.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

