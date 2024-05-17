Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.54

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.23) on Friday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 215.40 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.35.

Insider Activity

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($374.96). Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

