Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

