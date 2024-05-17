FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Issued By Desjardins

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.
