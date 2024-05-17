Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declares Dividend of $1.42

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.416 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

