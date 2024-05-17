Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CSWC
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.