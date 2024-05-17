Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,877.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

