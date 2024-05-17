KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates reissued their underperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.30.

KB Home Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE KBH opened at $72.77 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

