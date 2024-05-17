Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

